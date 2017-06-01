Azerbaijan bans advertising campaigns on free distribution and sale of medicines

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Physical persons will be also fined in Azerbaijan for conducting advertising campaigns accompanied by free distribution, sale of medicines, paid or unpaid medical services in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, relevant draft amendment was discussed during today's session of the Parliament's Health Committee.

According to the amendment proposed to the Administrative Offences Code, physical persons will be fined from 300 AZN up to 500 AZN, officials from 800 AZN up to 1.000 AZN, legal persons from 1.000 AZN to 2.000 AZN for conducting such campaigns.

Notably, current article doesn't envisage punishment of physical persons.

According to the amendment, advertising shall include relevant information if taking medicines without a doctor's prescription or use of medical equipment accompanies by side effects as well as mention necessity of consultation with the doctor or specialist.

Also, advertising campaigns accompanied by free distribution, sale of medicines, paid or unpaid medical services are prohibited.