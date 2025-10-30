Approximately 1,000 cubic meters of medical waste neutralized monthly in Azerbaijan
Health
- 30 October, 2025
- 12:11
In the first nine months of this year, Azerbaijan neutralized more than 1,000 cubic meters of medical waste monthly, Alakbar Isazada, executive director of BT Texno Servis, told Report.
He added that this includes medical waste from both public and private hospitals across the country.
"The neutralization process is carried out at specialized centers in Sumgait and the Pirakashkul village. There, the waste undergoes thermal treatment – incineration in special furnaces at high temperatures," Isazada noted.
