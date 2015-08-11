Animal bite statistics released for 6 months in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ For 6 months in Azerbaijan 8129 people were bitten by animals. Report was told by epidemiologist of Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan Nazenin Mammadova.

According to her, 7066 people were bitten by dogs, 666 - by cats, 253 - by rats, and 144 people - by other animal species: "For the same period of last year 7786 cases of animal bites were registered. Of these, 6 780 people bitten by dogs, 504 - cats 248 - rats 154 - other animal species. "

According to the statistics of animal bites in Baku in January-June, 2499 cases of bites were recorded in Baku, of which 1 927 people were bitten by dogs, 390 - cats, 138 - rats, 44 - other animal species. For the same period last year, it was noted 2194 cases, of which 1 698 people bitten by dogs, 296 - cats, 161 - rats, 39 - other animal species.

Epidemiologist also noted that, compared with the corresponding period last year, the number of animal bites rose by 5.8%: "The reason for this is the large number of dogs in the summer season. "

Most of the cases registered in Sabunchi, Binagadi and Khazar districts. N. Mammadova also added that during the same period as a result of rabies bites and the deaths from rabies have not been recorded.