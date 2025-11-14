Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Zelenskyy thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 18:07
    Zelenskyy thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance

    In a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan"s humanitarian support to Ukraine, Report informs, citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.

    The heads of state also exchanged views regarding bilateral relations.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ilham Aliyev assistance
    Volodimir Zelenski Azərbaycana humanitar dəstəyi ilə bağlı təşəkkür edib
    Зеленский выразил благодарность Азербайджану за гуманитарную поддержку

    Latest News

    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, ADB discuss next phase of urban transport network expansion

    Infrastructure
    18:31

    Police operation under way at Paris's Gare Montparnasse, station evacuated

    Other countries
    18:23
    Photo

    Azerbaijani film 'Taghiyev: Oil' screened in Tashkent

    Cultural policy
    18:14

    Marijana Kovačević: EU seeks to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:11

    EU, Armenia discuss issue of unblocking regional transport links

    Region
    18:07

    Zelenskyy thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance

    Foreign policy
    17:50

    Ilham Aliyev, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discuss missile strike on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Kyiv

    Foreign policy
    17:47
    Photo

    Preliminary agreement reached to establish Turkic Auditors Council

    Finance
    17:35

    Azerbaijan produces 403,800 tons of methanol in January–October

    Energy
    All News Feed