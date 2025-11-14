Zelenskyy thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance
Foreign policy
- 14 November, 2025
- 18:07
In a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for Azerbaijan"s humanitarian support to Ukraine, Report informs, citing the press service of the President of Azerbaijan.
The heads of state also exchanged views regarding bilateral relations.
