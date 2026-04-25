Zelenskyy ready to hold talks with Russia in Azerbaijan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated his readiness to hold the next stage of negotiations with Russia in Azerbaijan, subject to Russia's consent, Report informs.

He was making a press statement after a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev in Gabala.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready to resume the trilateral negotiating format.

"We informed the president of Azerbaijan that we are ready for trilateral negotiations. Such meetings have already taken place in Türkiye and then in Switzerland with the participation of American partners. Naturally, if Russia is ready for diplomacy, we are ready to hold such negotiations in Azerbaijan in the near future," he noted.