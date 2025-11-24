Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Zangazur corridor to boost regional and global economy, says Turkish official

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 13:00
    Zangazur corridor to boost regional and global economy, says Turkish official

    The Zangazur Corridor will make a significant contribution to both regional and global economies, Ozcan Aygun, Deputy Director of the Department of Civil Society Relations at Türkiye's Ministry of Interior, said during the panel "Zangazur Corridor: A Bridge Connecting the Turkic Geography" at the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, Report informs.

    Aygun noted that fully operationalizing the corridor will be a historic event:

    "The Zangazur Corridor will bring important benefits to the country, the region, and the global economy. Just as the opening of the Suez Canal provided significant advantages to the states of that region and the global economy, the Zangezur Corridor will mark the beginning of major changes in mutual benefit plans."

    He also highlighted the corridor's positive impact on social and cultural life:

    "Non-governmental organizations will make the greatest contribution to this process. Our NGOs will support domestic development and promote integration with neighboring countries, paving the way forward. Strengthening civil society across the Turkic world will also help build peace, development, and stability on solid foundations in our region."

