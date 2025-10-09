Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Zakir Hasanov: Initialing of peace agreement is crucial for ending war

    Foreign policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 20:58
    Zakir Hasanov: Initialing of peace agreement is crucial for ending war

    The signing of a joint declaration by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the initialing of a peace agreement between the two countries in Washington on August 8 is an important step towards ending the war that has lasted for more than 30 years, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    The minister made the remark at a press conference held in Ankara together with his Turkish counterpart, Yasar Guler, and Georgian counterpart Irakli Chikovani.

    Hasanov stated that this historic event has opened new cooperation opportunities in the South Caucasus and a wider geography: "Newly emerging threats such as international terrorism, energy and transportation line security, cyberattacks, and climate change require countries to cooperate and develop effective solutions. We intend to further develop and deepen cooperation between the Defense Ministries of the three countries."

    He also highlighted the importance of joint struggle against peace, stability, and security in the region.

    The minister further mentioned that such meetings have already become a tradition: "Close ties and regular contacts between the leaders of the three countries have accelerated the further development of relations between the countries."

    According to Hasanov, the trilateral meeting underscored the importance of joint struggle against threats to peace, stability, and security in the region.

