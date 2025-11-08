Yuriy Husyev wishes Azerbaijan peace, prosperity on occasion of Victory Day
- 08 November, 2025
- 16:43
Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, Report informs.
"Heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan on the Day symbolizing the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan! Wishing peace, prosperity, and continued success to the brotherly Azerbaijani nation!" he said in a post on X.
🇺🇦🤝🇦🇿— Yuriy Husyev (@Husyev) November 8, 2025
Heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan on the Day symbolizing the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan!
Wishing peace, prosperity, and continued success to the brotherly Azerbaijani nation! pic.twitter.com/WyTNGy6lcY
