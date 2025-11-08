Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Yuriy Husyev wishes Azerbaijan peace, prosperity on occasion of Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 16:43
    Yuriy Husyev wishes Azerbaijan peace, prosperity on occasion of Victory Day

    Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 5th anniversary of Victory Day, Report informs.

    "Heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of Azerbaijan on the Day symbolizing the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan! Wishing peace, prosperity, and continued success to the brotherly Azerbaijani nation!" he said in a post on X.

    Ukrayna səfiri Zəfər Günü münasibətilə Azərbaycana sülh və rifah arzulayıb
    Юрий Гусев пожелал Азербайджану мира и процветания по случаю Дня Победы

