Youth policy of CIS countries will be discussed in Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host international conference "The role of non-formal education in development of young people" of the CIS countries.

Report informs, press service of the Kyrgyz State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports reported.

The event will be held on November 23-24.

People, specialized in the field of youth policy and education, will come together to discuss theoretical and practical knowledge of methods and approach of non-formal education during work with youths. Three persons between the ages of 18-29 from each country will attend the event.