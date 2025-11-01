Youth Leadership and Innovation Center opens in Kenya with Azerbaijan's support

The Youth Leadership and Innovation Center has been inaugurated in Nairobi, Kenya, with the support of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA).

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Kenya told Report that the center aims to strengthen youth skills and social engagement, foster leadership qualities, and enhance career development opportunities.

The opening ceremony was attended by the project"s initiator and founder of the International Youth Network, Charlene Ruto - daughter of the President of Kenya - as well as AIDA Director Elmaddin Mehdiyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kenya Sultan Hajiyev, and representatives of civil society and youth organizations.

Speakers at the event highlighted that, in addition to AIDA"s ongoing initiatives, Azerbaijan has also provided technical assistance to a secondary school in Nairobi and to neonatal departments in several Kenyan hospitals under the Heydar Aliyev Foundation"s project "Development of Education and Culture in African Countries."

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation held a series of bilateral meetings to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation across various sectors, including humanitarian initiatives.