Yalchin Rafiyev mulls environmental protection issues with Berris Ekinci

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 16:18
    Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev has met with his Turkish counterpart, Berris Ekinci, as part of her visit to Baku for Azerbaijani-Turkish political consultations, Report informs referring to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

    The two discussed the development of bilateral relations, as well as opportunities for international cooperation in various fields and environmental issues.

    Azerbaijan Turkiye bilateral relations
    Yalçın Rəfiyev Berris Ekinci ilə ikitərəfli və beynəlxalq əməkdaşlıq imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Ялчын Рафиев обсудил с Беррис Экинджи вопросы охраны окружающей среды

