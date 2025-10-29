Yalchin Rafiyev mulls environmental protection issues with Berris Ekinci
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2025
- 16:18
Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev has met with his Turkish counterpart, Berris Ekinci, as part of her visit to Baku for Azerbaijani-Turkish political consultations, Report informs referring to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The two discussed the development of bilateral relations, as well as opportunities for international cooperation in various fields and environmental issues.
Latest News
17:17
Photo
Life returns to revived Horovlu village – PHOTOSDomestic policy
17:10
Pakistani PM to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:09
Average price of Azeri Light oil exceeds $73 per barrel over eight monthsEnergy
17:08
Lithuania closes border with BelarusOther countries
17:00
Belarus pays special attention to cooperation with Azerbaijan in pharmaceuticalsBusiness
16:59
Photo
Azerbaijan, OECD review prospects for cooperation in several areasBusiness
16:52
Photo
Deputy PM of Belarus visits Aghdam Industrial Park in AzerbaijanKarabakh
16:50
SOCAR president meets Gazprom chairman in St. PetersburgEnergy
16:50
Photo