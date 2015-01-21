​World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) kicks off in Davos. Report informs, today for the first day of the forum, according to the program, a debate on "Leadership in Crisis," "Global Risks 2015" Ukraine's future, presidency of Turkey in G20, global financial stability, and others.

As previously reported, the forum will be attended by more than 40 heads of state and government, as well as about 2,500 business leaders of 140 countries. The French President François Hollande, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, a German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu, US Secretary of State John Kerry have already confirmed their participation in the forum.

On the agenda are the key challenges of “The New Global Context”, including economic growth and social inclusion, climate change and the future of the internet, as well as the main current affairs topics.

Leading businessmen and political leaders are to discuss the most pressing problems of the world, the major geopolitical challenges. The Forum program includes debates on the major events of the year, global energy agenda and global security. There will be a review session for the global economic situation of the United States and Russia.

The presentation of the European games Baku-2015 is to be held during the forum in Davos on January 22.

Forum will be completed on January 24.