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    Women in Europe, Central Asia spend 3.4 times more time on chores than men, UN official says

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 12:24
    Women in Europe, Central Asia spend 3.4 times more time on chores than men, UN official says

    Women in Europe and Central Asia spend 3.4 times more time on household chores than men, Deputy Regional Director for the UN Women Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia Elisa Fernandez Saenz said at a panel session within the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

    According to her, it is necessary to establish restrictions regarding norms that contribute to discrimination.

    "In Europe and Central Asia, women spend 3.4 times more time on household chores than men. This directly affects their education, work, and personal careers," she noted.

    The deputy regional director also noted that young women can become successful entrepreneurs in the future.

    "Therefore, support for them is extremely important. However, as global experience shows, men and women still do not have equal opportunities," she emphasized.

    7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Gender equality UN Women United Nations
    BMT rəsmisi: Avropa və Mərkəzi Asiyada qadınlar ev işləri ilə kişilərdən 3,4 dəfə çox məşğul olurlar
    Представитель ООН: В Европе и ЦА женщины тратят на домашние дела в 3,4 раза больше времени, чем мужчины
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