    WIPO eager to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan on IP and technology

    Foreign policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 12:07
    WIPO eager to deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan on IP and technology

    The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) looks forward to strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of intellectual property, Ulrike Till, Director of WIPO's Intellectual Property and Frontier Technologies Division, said at the international conference Intellectual Property and Artificial Intelligence held in Baku on December 3, Report informs.

    Till noted that artificial intelligence will continue to develop rapidly, yet culture and human creativity will endure for centuries.

    "Our shared challenge is not to lose the humanity behind the algorithm in the age of AI. Innovation must serve society and reflect our human values. Intellectual property acts as a bridge between human creativity and technological capabilities," she said.

    She also invited Azerbaijani innovators, enterprises, research institutes and government bodies to make use of WIPO's resources.

    Highlighting Azerbaijan's role as both a crossroads of civilizations and a rising technology hub, Till emphasized that WIPO is eager to work closely with Azerbaijani innovators, researchers, startups and state institutions in the new era of technological development.

    ÜƏMT rəsmisi: Azərbaycanla əqli mülkiyyət sahəsində sıx əməkdaşlıq etməyi səbirsizliklə gözləyirik
    ВОИС рассчитывает на расширение сотрудничества с Азербайджаном в сфере интеллектуальной собственности

