SOCAR to expand digital safety projects to more processing facilities

    Energy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 13:14
    A digital safety project has been implemented at the SOCAR Carbamide plant, built within the Sumgayit Industrial Park, with the aim of strengthening production safety and reducing operational costs, Emil Alkhasli, CEO of SOCAR Downstream Management LLC, stated at the Industry Safety Summit 2025, Report informs.

    Alkhasli explained that within the framework of the project, digital monitoring, automated control, and real-time tracking systems have been introduced in the plant's production areas.

    "As a result, the level of safety has increased, while operational costs have been significantly reduced," he emphasized.

    The CEO noted that the applied digital solutions allow for early identification of process risks, prevention of possible accidents, and improvement of production efficiency.

    "Given the positive results achieved at the carbamide plant, similar digital safety projects are planned to be implemented at SOCAR's other processing facilities," he added.

    SOCAR rəqəmsal təhlükəsizlik layihələrini digər emal müəssisələrinə genişləndirəcək

