IATA CEO: Azerbaijan set to benefit from shift of cargo from Asia to Europe

The prospects for expanding air traffic between Azerbaijan and Europe - in terms of demand, "open skies" policies, and bilateral and regulatory agreements with the EU - look very promising, Willie Walsh, CEO of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), told Report in Geneva.

According to him, certain challenges still arise due to airspace restrictions, but resolving them would allow the region's potential to be more fully realized.

"The Azerbaijan market and Europe-China routes should be seen as growth zones, especially given the current situation in Europe. If I were making investment decisions, I would feel confident investing in this market, because the development prospects, in my view, are very significant," Walsh said.

He emphasized that particularly strong opportunities are opening up in air cargo, amid changes in cargo routes from Asia to Europe.

"Obviously, transit hubs, including Azerbaijan, will benefit from these changes. Therefore, I believe Azerbaijan should be considered an attractive market for both passenger and cargo traffic, especially for cargo," the IATA chief added.