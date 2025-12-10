At least 19 killed in collapse of two buildings in Morocco's Fes
- 10 December, 2025
- 13:04
At least 19 people were killed and 16 injured by the collapse of two buildings in Morocco's Fes city early on Wednesday, the state news agency said, Report informs via Reuters.
In September, deteriorating living conditions in Morocco sparked protests over poverty and public services.
