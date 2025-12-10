Shahbazov: OTS is becoming geopolitical center, important actor on global stage

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is increasingly becoming a geopolitical center and an important actor on the global stage, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 5th meeting of the OTS Energy Ministers held in Istanbul Wednesday, Report informs.

According to Shahbazov, the steadfast unity and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye "is today reflected in our relations with other Turkic states as well, and we take pride that it paves the way for the strengthening of the Turkic world family."

"The strategic vision and resolute policies demonstrated by our Heads of State in directing our countries" rich resources, as well as our energy and transport potential, towards effective cooperation across a broad geography from Central Asia to Europe, in advancing the development of the Turkic states, and in further strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, continue to enhance the authority and regional role of the Organization of Turkic States. The OTS is increasingly becoming a geopolitical center and an important actor on the global stage. The fact that the Gabala Summit of our Heads of State was held in a spirit underscoring the importance of the Turkic states acting as a united center of power is a clear testament to this," he stressed.

The minister said that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization, this period has been marked by processes that strengthen the strategic relations with the Turkic states at all levels, in line with the call of President Ilham Aliyev that "the 21st century must be the century of the development of the Turkic world."

"Azerbaijan, which serves as a bridge between Türkiye and Central Asia, has recently become a full member of the Central Asia cooperation format. This not only confirms the development of our countries as a unified geopolitical and geoeconomic region, but also formalizes the transition to a new institutional phase of integration within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. Important steps are also being taken toward the opening of the Zangezur Corridor, a new strategic transport artery complementing the Middle Corridor and the North-South Corridor, which will further strengthen the unity of the Turkic states," Shahbazov noted.