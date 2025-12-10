Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan

Political directors of the foreign ministries of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit.

As part of their visit, they met with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, according to Report.

During the talks, special attention was given to the possible contributions of Benelux countries in the regional peace agenda, connectivity and economic development.

The MFA thanked Hikmat Hajiyev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the Milli Majlis, the Center for Analysis of International Relations, and others "for the fruitful contacts."