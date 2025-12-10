Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 10 December, 2025
- 13:39
Political directors of the foreign ministries of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit.
As part of their visit, they met with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, according to Report.
During the talks, special attention was given to the possible contributions of Benelux countries in the regional peace agenda, connectivity and economic development.
The MFA thanked Hikmat Hajiyev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the Milli Majlis, the Center for Analysis of International Relations, and others "for the fruitful contacts."
Latest News
13:50
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev receives UK and Northern Ireland's Trade Envoy to AzerbaijanForeign policy
13:48
AzMI: Industrial enterprises shifting approach to metrologyIndustry
13:40
Speaker: Armenia open to trade with Azerbaijan, including fuel purchasesRegion
13:39
Benelux officials visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
13:28
Shahbazov: OTS is becoming geopolitical center, important actor on global stageEnergy
13:25
SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligenceICT
13:21
IATA CEO: Azerbaijan set to benefit from shift of cargo from Asia to EuropeInfrastructure
13:14
SOCAR to expand digital safety projects to more processing facilitiesEnergy
13:12