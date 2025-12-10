Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 13:39
    Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan

    Political directors of the foreign ministries of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit.

    As part of their visit, they met with Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, according to Report.

    During the talks, special attention was given to the possible contributions of Benelux countries in the regional peace agenda, connectivity and economic development.

    The MFA thanked Hikmat Hajiyev, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the Milli Majlis, the Center for Analysis of International Relations, and others "for the fruitful contacts."

    Belgium Netherlands Luxembourg political directors Hikmat Hajiyev
    Belçika, Niderland və Lüksemburqun XİN nümayəndələri Azərbaycana səfər ediblər
    Представители МИД Бельгии, Нидерландов и Люксембурга совершили визит в Азербайджан

    Latest News

    13:50
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK and Northern Ireland's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    AzMI: Industrial enterprises shifting approach to metrology

    Industry
    13:40

    Speaker: Armenia open to trade with Azerbaijan, including fuel purchases

    Region
    13:39

    Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:28

    Shahbazov: OTS is becoming geopolitical center, important actor on global stage

    Energy
    13:25

    SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligence

    ICT
    13:21

    IATA CEO: Azerbaijan set to benefit from shift of cargo from Asia to Europe

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    SOCAR to expand digital safety projects to more processing facilities

    Energy
    13:12

    Alen Simonyan: Another section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to be demarcated soon

    Region
    All News Feed