Baku to host Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Forum

The Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Forum will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on December 23, Salih Tufekci, representative of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB), said during a press conference on the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, as quoted by Report.

"This forum represents a significant milestone in Türkiye-Azerbaijan business relations and offers valuable contributions to the business world. Once again, high-level leaders, ministers, and prominent business figures from both countries will gather at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Among the distinguished participants will be Türkiye's Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz and Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov," he noted.

Speaking at the event, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), stated that the first Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum had more than 600 participants and featured highly productive discussions.

"This year, we expect over 500 participants, including high-level government and business representatives. The forum will feature six panel sessions covering various sectors, including technology, climate, and urban development, with memorable discussions focused on attracting investment to these areas," he added.