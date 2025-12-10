Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Baku to host Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Forum

    Business
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 12:56
    Baku to host Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Forum

    The Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Forum will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on December 23, Salih Tufekci, representative of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union (TUIB), said during a press conference on the 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, as quoted by Report.

    "This forum represents a significant milestone in Türkiye-Azerbaijan business relations and offers valuable contributions to the business world. Once again, high-level leaders, ministers, and prominent business figures from both countries will gather at the Heydar Aliyev Center. Among the distinguished participants will be Türkiye's Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz and Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov," he noted.

    Speaking at the event, Tural Hajili, Deputy Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), stated that the first Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum had more than 600 participants and featured highly productive discussions.

    "This year, we expect over 500 participants, including high-level government and business representatives. The forum will feature six panel sessions covering various sectors, including technology, climate, and urban development, with memorable discussions focused on attracting investment to these areas," he added.

    Türkiye-Azerbaijan Business Forum Heydar Aliyev Center TUIB 2nd Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum Cevdet Yilmaz Ali Asadov
    II Türkiyə-Azərbaycan İnvestisiya Forumunda 500-dən çox iştirakçı gözlənilir
    В Баку состоится Турецко-азербайджанский бизнес-форум

    Latest News

    13:50
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK and Northern Ireland's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:48

    AzMI: Industrial enterprises shifting approach to metrology

    Industry
    13:40

    Speaker: Armenia open to trade with Azerbaijan, including fuel purchases

    Region
    13:39

    Benelux officials visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    13:28

    Shahbazov: OTS is becoming geopolitical center, important actor on global stage

    Energy
    13:25

    SOCAR adviser warns against overreliance on artificial intelligence

    ICT
    13:21

    IATA CEO: Azerbaijan set to benefit from shift of cargo from Asia to Europe

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    SOCAR to expand digital safety projects to more processing facilities

    Energy
    13:12

    Alen Simonyan: Another section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border to be demarcated soon

    Region
    All News Feed