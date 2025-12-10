Speaker: Armenia open to trade with Azerbaijan, including fuel purchases

Armenia is ready for trade and economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, which may include the purchase of petroleum products, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan told a press briefing, Report informs via Armenpress.

He urged the public not to focus solely on fuel, adding that the more alternative energy sources Armenia has, the better.

Simonyan said discussions are underway on the transit of Azerbaijani goods through Armenia to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Türkiye. He did not rule out that such transit could begin in the near future.

Earlier, some reports said Azerbaijan will supply Armenia with a batch of petroleum products through Georgia. Tbilisi has agreed to allow duty-free transit on a one-time basis.