White rose planted at Azerbaijan Embassy using shovel made from mine debris

A ceremonial planting of a symbolic white rose was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Washington, D.C. on the occasion of the Novruz holiday.

According to Report's US bureau, the event was attended by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States Khazar Ibrahim, founder of the Roots of Peace organization and 2023 World Food Prize laureate Heidi Kuhn, as well as agricultural attachés accredited in Washington.

In his speech, Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim emphasized that Novruz symbolizes the arrival of spring and renewal. In this context, he highlighted that the large-scale reconstruction and restoration efforts carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories are bringing revival and new life to those regions. He stressed the role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's far-sighted policy in bringing peace to the region, as well as the political will and leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in implementing this vision. The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan remains committed to contributing to sustainable peace and development both regionally and globally.

He also pointed out the importance of the initiative promoted by Heidi Kuhn to use demined lands for agricultural purposes as a means of strengthening peace.

Noting that 2026 has been declared the International Year of Women Farmers, Heidi Kuhn stated in her speech that she has long been engaged in restoring conflict-affected areas through agriculture. In this regard, she highlighted her Pax Agricultura initiative and emphasized that mine clearance in the liberated territories is a key condition for their effective reuse.

Kuhn noted that she had visited minefields in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and personally observed the work of female deminers from the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA). She stressed the importance of the demining process in the liberated territories and called on the international community to provide more active support for these efforts.

She also demonstrated a shovel made from parts of deactivated mines, presented to her by ANAMA, and used it to plant a white rose symbolizing peace in the embassy's courtyard. Heidi Kuhn stated that one of her greatest wishes is for the lands of Karabakh to be completely cleared of mines and for white roses symbolizing peace to be planted there.

As part of the event, participants were also informed about Novruz traditions, and national sweets and tea were served.