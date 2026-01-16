Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    16 January, 2026
    • 13:07
    Warring Prabhjot: India imperialist state oppressing Sikhs

    The problem of violence in India and the Sikh struggle is not solely an internal matter and will impact the future of the region and the world, Warring Prabhjot Singh, legal counsel for the Sikh Federation, said at the conference "Racism and Violence Against Sikhs and Other Minorities in India: The Reality on the Ground," held in Baku.

    He stated that the international community's goal should be to eliminate global inequality and decolonize the world.

    "International partnership based on mutual respect and justice is an important step on this path, and holding this conference today in Baku is a significant contribution to this process," he noted.

    Singh emphasized that the modern Indian state is imperialistic and systematically infringes on the rights of the Sikh community.

    He added that the country's authorities seek to deprive Sikhs of their civil rights, subjecting them to oppression and violence whenever Sikh identity is perceived as independent and sovereign.

    "This is about the Sikhs' aspiration for sovereignty and the creation of an independent homeland based on the principles of justice and human dignity," Singh emphasized.

    He also noted that violence and oppression are directed not only against individuals but also against the very identity and values ​​of the Sikh community.

