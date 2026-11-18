Azerbaijan and Germany intend to hold separate discussions in Berlin dedicated to issues of economic cooperation, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

He specified that the talks will take place in the format of a meeting of the Azerbaijan-German Business Council, established in July 2026.

"We reached an agreement that the economic council should hold a meeting, and the economy ministers of the two countries should meet in Berlin in the near future," the German minister stated.

In addition, Wadephul emphasized that during his visit, the topic of increasing supplies of Kazakh oil to Europe via the territory of Azerbaijan - both through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and via Georgian routes to the Black Sea - was not raised in talks with the Azerbaijani side.

"No, this issue was not the subject of our current talks. My colleague Katherina Reiche also oversees the energy sector, and I will leave it to her to conduct the necessary negotiations on this topic," he stressed.