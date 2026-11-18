Azerbaijan does not align itself with any of the existing geopolitical blocs, stated Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (AIR Center), Report informs.

Speaking at the conference titled Peace and Security: The South Caucasus in the Context of New Geopolitical Realities, held at Baku Slavic University, he stated that Azerbaijan seeks to build equal relations with all parties.

"There are several important geopolitical centers of power in today's world. Two of them are the United States and China. Azerbaijan is developing its relations with both countries. We pursue a policy of maintaining and developing good-neighborly relations with the countries of the region. Naturally, certain problems also exist. Some recent developments have once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan maintains a principled position when it comes to protecting its sovereignty and independence," Shafiyev said.

The official stressed that independence is not merely a political declaration or a formal concept.

"In both domestic and foreign policy, independence means that a state makes its own decisions and takes steps based on its national interests. The events we have witnessed in recent days show that pressure on Azerbaijan continues. Unfortunately, we observe such attempts in various areas, including education and foreign policy. However, all these efforts remain unsuccessful. Azerbaijan has a political vision and foreign policy traditions determined by the President of the country. Our state acts on the basis of this strategic vision. We do not accept pressure, whether it comes from distant countries or even from our closest partners. This principle is reflected in both our foreign and domestic policies," he added.