Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan enters new phase in EU relations
Foreign policy
- 18 November, 2026
- 11:55
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Azerbaijan is experiencing a new stage in its relations with the European Union, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (AIR Center), told journalists, Report informs.
According to him, a number of high-ranking European Union officials have visited Azerbaijan recently.
"Today, Germany's foreign minister is on a visit to Azerbaijan. We have very deep relations with a number of Eastern European countries, including the Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Hungary, and these relations will continue to expand," Shafiyev said.
Fərid Şəfiyev: Azərbaycan Avropa İttifaqı ilə münasibətlərdə yeni mərhələ yaşayır
Фарид Шафиев: В отношениях Азербайджана и ЕС наступает новый период
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