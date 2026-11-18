Azerbaijan and Armenia seized the Washington summit in August last year to create a historic opportunity for establishing peace after a decades-long conflict. Germany, in turn, counts on the prompt signing of a peace treaty, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

According to Wadephul, new transport routes can also serve as important support for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"After many decades of conflict, suffering, war, and forced displacement, an opportunity to establish peace has finally emerged. We are very grateful to the parties for seizing the Washington summit in August last year to create this historic opportunity," the minister noted.

He emphasized that it is now necessary to complete the remaining work. According to him, this issue will become the central topic of talks in Armenia, which he intends to hold today and tomorrow.

"I intend to help ensure that all necessary steps are now taken for the final signing of the peace treaty. I am very grateful to the President of Azerbaijan for reaffirming his readiness for this here once again," Wadephul stated.

The German foreign minister called what is happening a historic opportunity not only for the governments of the two countries, but also for Europe - to demonstrate that conflicts can be ended, compromises can be found, and compliance with international law can be ensured.

He also recalled that in recent years, Germany has sought to play a constructive and supportive role in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and assured that Berlin intends to maintain this position going forward.