Vladimir Putin: 'Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are those of a strategic partnership'

'Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are those of a strategic partnership'.

Report informs, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin told in his interview to Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZƏRTAC).

According to him, these relations are rooted in long-standing traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, equality, respect for each other’s interests, common history and culture, and millions of lives that are closely intertwined: 'All these factors provide a solid foundation for developing trust-based relations between the leaders, governments and parliaments of the two countries. Mutually beneficial cooperation in such areas as trade and the economy, investment, energy, the transport infrastructure, the automobile industry and health care has been expanding. Also noteworthy is the fact that cooperation between our regions has reached quite an advanced stage. Today, 17 constituent entities of the Russian Federation work together with their Azerbaijani partners to implement agreements on cooperation in trade and the economy, science and technology and culture. Besides, enterprises and companies from over 70 Russian regions are engaged in trade with your country'.

'We work closely together in the South Caucasus, as well as within the CIS and leading international organizations. We see great potential in increased cooperation in the Caspian Sea, primarily within the Caspian Five, comprising Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan and the developing trilateral partnership involving Iran. Humanitarian ties play an important role in strengthening friendly and good-neighborly relations. In this regard, I would note a steadily growing trend for broader contacts in education. Currently, there are about 15,000 Azerbaijani students in Russia, while branches of Russian universities operate successfully in Azerbaijan', V.Putin stressed.

Russian President also spoke about the joint projects: 'Our joint project, the Baku International Humanitarian Forum under the patronage of the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents, has proven its relevance and importance as a platform for discussing key current issues. In a relatively short time, since 2011, it has become a major event in regional and international public life. Currently, together with our Azerbaijani colleagues, we are actively preparing the fifth Forum to take place this September.I am confident that the further progressive development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations is of special importance for ensuring regional stability and security, maintaining peace and mutual understanding in the South Caucasus and exercising the fundamental interests of our peoples'.