Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to Report, the letter states:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

Under Your leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved universally recognized successes in the social and economic spheres and is consistently strengthening its positions on the international arena.

Relations between our countries are based on good traditions of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, which undoubtedly serves the interests of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples.

I wish You, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, well-being, and success. Please convey my warm regards to Your family."