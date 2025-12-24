Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Investment Forum

    Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    • 24 December, 2025
    • 11:06
    Vladimir Putin congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

    According to Report, the letter states:

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

    Please accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

    Under Your leadership, Azerbaijan has achieved universally recognized successes in the social and economic spheres and is consistently strengthening its positions on the international arena.

    Relations between our countries are based on good traditions of friendship, good-neighborliness, and mutual respect. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, which undoubtedly serves the interests of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples.

    I wish You, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, well-being, and success. Please convey my warm regards to Your family."

    Ilham Aliyev Vladimir Putin birthday
    Vladimir Putin Azərbaycan Prezidentini təbrik edib
    Владимир Путин поздравил президента Азербайджана

    Latest News

    12:25

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Victory Park in Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    12:21

    Compulsory insurance market in Azerbaijan grows 7%

    Finance
    12:15

    Safi Arpagus: Important for religious institutions to act together

    Religion
    12:07

    Bahar Muradova: Religious advocacy can curb early marriages, domestic violence

    Religion
    12:04

    Head of Azerbaijan's State Committee: Tolerance, multiculturalism - guarantee of prosperous future

    Religion
    12:02

    Aitkenov: Kazakhstan proposes initiatives aimed at developing interreligious dialogue

    Foreign policy
    11:49

    Azerbaijan's insurance market grows nearly 12%

    Finance
    11:35

    Slovak President congratulates Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    11:32

    Ramin Mammadov: Azerbaijan's religious policy based on int'l norms

    Religion
    All News Feed