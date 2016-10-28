Visit of PACE co-rapporteurs to Azerbaijan postponed

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Visit of the co-rapporteurs of Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to Azerbaijan scheduled for November has been postponed to a later date.

Report informs referring to the PACE co-rapporteurs Stefan Shennah and Cesar Florin Preda.

According S. Shennah, the visit postponed due to the co-rapporteurs' work schedules.

S. F. Preda in turn said that the visit of co-rapporteurs to Azerbaijan may be held in January. He noted that he was going to run for Parliament of Romania on December 11.

Notably, in case of non-election a deputy from Romania, he will also be deprived of the PACE deputy mandate.