Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Viktor Orban due in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 11:25
    Viktor Orban due in Azerbaijan

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will soon pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the prime minister's press service.

    "Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will participate in the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held in Azerbaijan on October 6-7. During the visit, the Hungarian Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," the press service said.

    Viktor Orban Organization of Turkic States
    Viktor Orban Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
    Виктор Орбан посетит Азербайджан

    Latest News

    11:25

    Viktor Orban due in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    11:02

    Azerbaijan, with support of IsDBI, beginning to create regulatory framework for Islamic financial instruments

    Finance
    10:45

    UNICRI: Organizational AI readiness - key for Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

    ICT
    10:30

    Baku to host concert in honor of Uzeyir Hajibayli, Mikalojus Čiurlionis

    Culture
    10:18

    Pharaonic painting missing from famed Saqqara necropolis, Egypt says

    Other countries
    10:11

    Indonesian school collapse death toll hits 54 with 80% of debris cleared

    Other countries
    09:56

    Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta imports

    Other countries
    09:41

    UK government undermined China spying probe to protect Beijing ties, say officials

    Other countries
    09:30

    US to begin construction of new Virginia-class submarine in December

    Other countries
    All News Feed