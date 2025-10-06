Viktor Orban due in Azerbaijan

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will soon pay a visit to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the prime minister's press service.

"Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will participate in the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which will be held in Azerbaijan on October 6-7. During the visit, the Hungarian Prime Minister will also hold bilateral talks with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," the press service said.