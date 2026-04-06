Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Viktor Kipiani: Baku-Tbilisi ties are pillar of peace in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 13:54
    Viktor Kipiani: Baku-Tbilisi ties are pillar of peace in South Caucasus

    Georgian-Azerbaijani relations consistently serve as a pillar of stability, peace, and mutually beneficial cooperation in the South Caucasus, Viktor Kipiani, chairman of the Georgian analytical organization Geocase, told Report.

    According to the expert, the importance of multilateral cooperation formats in security matters is growing in the region, with the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye format occupying a special place among them.

    "We see several important trends when we talk about building collective security systems. The trilateral format of Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye has existed for a long time, but today it is more relevant than ever. I think the time has come for greater activation, especially on Georgia's part," Kipiani noted.

    He emphasized that a significant historical legacy of relations has been formed between Azerbaijan and Georgia. "When we talk about the South Caucasus region, Georgian-Azerbaijani relations have always been an axis of stability, peace, and fruitful cooperation. But the world is changing, new trends are emerging, and it is now important to discuss how to make this partnership even more competitive, solid, and modernized," he said.

    Kipiani added that high-level visits between the countries have not only political but also important emotional significance for bilateral relations.

    Georgia-Azerbaijan relations Viktor Kipiani South Caucasus
    Viktor Kipiani: Bakı-Tbilisi münasibətləri Cənubi Qafqazda sülh və sabitliyin sütunudur
    Виктор Кипиани: Отношения Баку и Тбилиси - опора мира и стабильности на Южном Кавказе

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