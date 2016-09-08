Vice-Speaker of Indonesian Parliament arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation headed by Vice-Speaker of the Indonesian People's Consultative Congress Oesman Sapta Odang arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the Indonesian Embassy in Azerbaijan, during visit to Baku, the delegation visited the Alley of Honors to lay flowers at the tomb of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and prominent academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation also visited the Alley of Martyrs, honoring the memory of those who gave their lives for independence of Azerbaijan.

Notably, during the visit O.S.Odang will hold meetings in Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, as well as with other officials. Prospects for strengthening of Azerbaijani-Indonesian relations also will be discussed at the meeting.