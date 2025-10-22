Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Foreign policy
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 16:10
    Valtonen: Held inspiring online meeting with Azerbaijani civil society

    The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, held an online meeting with Azerbaijani civil society, Report informs.

    "Today I had a very inspiring online meeting with Azerbaijani civil society, whose work is of utmost importance. Non-governmental organizations, human rights defenders, journalists, and other civil society actors are the lifeblood of democratic resilience," she wrote on X.

    Elina Valtonen OSCE Azerbaijan
    ATƏT sədrinin Azərbaycanın vətəndaş cəmiyyətinin nümayəndələri ilə onlayn görüşü olub
    Валтонен: Провела вдохновляющую онлайн-встречу с гражданским обществом Азербайджана

