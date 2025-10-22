Valtonen: Held inspiring online meeting with Azerbaijani civil society
Foreign policy
22 October, 2025
- 16:10
The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, held an online meeting with Azerbaijani civil society, Report informs.
"Today I had a very inspiring online meeting with Azerbaijani civil society, whose work is of utmost importance. Non-governmental organizations, human rights defenders, journalists, and other civil society actors are the lifeblood of democratic resilience," she wrote on X.
Today I had a very inspiring online meeting with Azerbaijani civil society, whose work is of utmost importance. Non-governmental organizations, human rights defenders, journalists, and other civil society actors are the lifeblood of democratic resilience. #OSCE25FI @Finland_OSCE pic.twitter.com/2p9VMSZtJs— Elina Valtonen (@elinavaltonen) October 22, 2025
