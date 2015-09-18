Vahan Martirosyan asks UN and ICRC to protect his family from tyranny of Armenian authorities

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ " I would like to ask the UN and ICRC to help me."

Report informs, Vahan Martirosyan, the Armenian oppositioner, head of sub-national liberation movement, who asked asylum in Azerbaijan, said today at a press conference in Baku.

"I left in Armenia my mother, and my wife's brother and mother", said V.Martirosyan.

He asked the Baku offices of these organizations to appeal to their Yerevan representatives with a request to ensure safety of his relatives in Armenia.

"I did it, and I know, how to operate Sargsyan's government, they can hide my mother in basement of Armenian security service. I would like to ask the UN and ICRC to provide at least a primary security to my family as long as they do not will go abroad", said V.Martirosyan.