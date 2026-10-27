Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    President: Azerbaijan to host two important global events in 2028

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 17:05
    President: Azerbaijan to host two important global events in 2028

    In 2028, Azerbaijan will be hosting the Summit of the European Political Community, President Ilham Aliyev said as he spoke at the opening of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, according to Report.

    The head of state noted that this format has existed for only four years and the summits have been held only since 2022.

    "So in 2028, it will be Baku. So in the European Political Community, there are also more than 50 countries," he noted.

    The Azerbaijani leader added that in 2028, Baku will also host the next World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue.

    "So in one city, in one country, these two important global events take place. So this is a demonstration of the respect we have, and also, once again, it is also driven by what we will discuss these days, intercultural dialogue. Azerbaijani society and the state's policy of multiculturalism, of building bridges, not walls, really led to this important development," the Azerbaijani President said.

    Ilham Aliyev European Political Community Summit 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Prezident: Azərbaycan mədəniyyətlərarası körpülər salan ölkə kimi tanınır
    Президент: Азербайджан в 2028 году примет два крупных мероприятия
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