    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan to hold political consultations in 2nd half of 2026 - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 15:22
    Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan to hold political consultations in 2nd half of 2026 - EXCLUSIVE

    The next round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will take place in the second half of 2026, adviser to the Uzbek foreign minister and ministry spokesperson Ahror Burkhanov told Report.

    He noted that, according to the 2025–2026 Cooperation Program between the two ministries, the meeting is scheduled to be held in Tashkent.

    Burkhanov emphasized that Uzbekistan views Azerbaijan "not just as a partner but as a brotherly country, a close friend, and a reliable ally," united by shared historical roots, spiritual ties, and similar strategic goals. He added that thanks to the personal friendship and mutual trust between the two countries' leaders, bilateral relations are experiencing unprecedented growth.

    "We are confident that through joint efforts, openness to new initiatives, and a shared commitment to development, our cooperation will continue to strengthen and become one of the most prominent examples of successful strategic partnership," Burkhanov said.

    Özbəkistan və Azərbaycan 2026-cı ilin ikinci yarısında növbəti siyasi məsləhətləşmələr keçirəcək - EKSKLÜZİV
    Узбекистан и Азербайджан проведут очередные политконсультации во II полугодии 2026 года - ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

