Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World

    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 14:53
    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has expressed great satisfaction with the progress achieved in a short period of time in the cities of Shusha, Khankandi, and Aghdam, according to Report.

    Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on October 7 in Gabala, he noted that the Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a victory for all Turkic peoples: "This historic document opens opportunities for cooperation in areas such as economics, trade, and transportation."

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Uzbekistan OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Özbəkistan Prezidenti: Vaşinqton Bəyannaməsi Türk xalqlarının zəfəridir
    Президент Узбекистана: Вашингтонская декларация - это победа всех тюркских народов

    Latest News

    15:05

    Days of Turkmen culture to be held in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    15:04

    Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in Samarkand

    Foreign policy
    15:02

    Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics

    Education and science
    15:02

    Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization states

    Foreign policy
    14:59

    Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanship

    Foreign policy
    14:57

    Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTS

    Other
    14:53

    Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

    Foreign policy
    14:43

    Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    14:36

    President Ilham Aliyev proposes holding joint military exercise of OTS member states in Azerbaijan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed