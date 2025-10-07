Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoples

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has expressed great satisfaction with the progress achieved in a short period of time in the cities of Shusha, Khankandi, and Aghdam, according to Report.

Speaking at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on October 7 in Gabala, he noted that the Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a victory for all Turkic peoples: "This historic document opens opportunities for cooperation in areas such as economics, trade, and transportation."