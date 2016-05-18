US State Department: TAP project will strengthen Azerbaijan's economy

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The United States welcomes the groundbreaking of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project.

Report informs, the US State Department spokesman John Kirby said at the briefing.

"As we’ve said before, we remain committed to energy diversification on the European continent, which will increase Europe’s energy security and advance regional stability and prosperity", said J.Kirby.

J.Kirby added that the United States will continue to monitor the implementation of the project, which will strengthen the economies of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Greece and Italy.