 Top
    Close photo mode

    US State Department: TAP project will strengthen Azerbaijan's economy

    The United States welcomes the groundbreaking of TAP project

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The United States welcomes the groundbreaking of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project.

    Report informs, the US State Department spokesman John Kirby said at the briefing.

    "As we’ve said before, we remain committed to energy diversification on the European continent, which will increase Europe’s energy security and advance regional stability and prosperity", said J.Kirby.

    J.Kirby added that the United States will continue to monitor the implementation of the project, which will strengthen the economies of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Greece and Italy.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi