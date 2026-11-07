US Embassy in Baku announces three days of closure next week

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The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has announced that it will be closed on three days next week.

According to Report, the announcement was published on the diplomatic mission's official page on X.

The embassy will be closed in observance of Azerbaijan's national holidays: Victory Day on November 8 and State Flag Day on November 9.

In addition, the diplomatic mission will be closed on November 11 in observance of the US Veterans Day holiday.

"The Embassy will reopen for business on Thursday, November 12. If you are a US citizen who needs urgent assistance during this time, please call +994 12 488 33 00," the diplomatic mission said.