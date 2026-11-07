US Embassy in Baku announces three days of closure next week
Foreign policy
- 07 November, 2026
- 13:15
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has announced that it will be closed on three days next week.
According to Report, the announcement was published on the diplomatic mission's official page on X.
The embassy will be closed in observance of Azerbaijan's national holidays: Victory Day on November 8 and State Flag Day on November 9.
In addition, the diplomatic mission will be closed on November 11 in observance of the US Veterans Day holiday.
"The Embassy will reopen for business on Thursday, November 12. If you are a US citizen who needs urgent assistance during this time, please call +994 12 488 33 00," the diplomatic mission said.
ABŞ-nin Azərbaycandakı səfirliyi gələn həftə üç gün işləməyəcək
Посольство США в Баку сообщило о трех нерабочих днях на следующей неделе
Latest News
02:07
Erdoğan and Trump discuss bilateral ties, Iran tensions and Ukraine warRegion
01:53
Photo
Sarajevo hosts concert and reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory DayOther countries
01:48
Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense prideDomestic policy
00:00
Azerbaijan marks sixth anniversary of Victory in Patriotic WarDomestic policy
00:00
Photo
Six years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's ShushaKarabakh
22:27
Türkiye unveils itinerary for Erdogan's visit to AzerbaijanDomestic policy
21:40
Photo
Vicente Traver Fountain in Seville's Plaza de Espana illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flagForeign policy
20:53
Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory DayDomestic policy
20:40
Video
UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivityEconomy