Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    US Embassy in Baku announces three days of closure next week

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 13:15
    US Embassy in Baku announces three days of closure next week

    The US Embassy in Azerbaijan has announced that it will be closed on three days next week.

    According to Report, the announcement was published on the diplomatic mission's official page on X.

    The embassy will be closed in observance of Azerbaijan's national holidays: Victory Day on November 8 and State Flag Day on November 9.

    In addition, the diplomatic mission will be closed on November 11 in observance of the US Veterans Day holiday.

    "The Embassy will reopen for business on Thursday, November 12. If you are a US citizen who needs urgent assistance during this time, please call +994 12 488 33 00," the diplomatic mission said.

    US Embassy in Azerbaijan Azerbaijan-US relations November 8 – Victory Day State Flag Day
    ABŞ-nin Azərbaycandakı səfirliyi gələn həftə üç gün işləməyəcək
    Посольство США в Баку сообщило о трех нерабочих днях на следующей неделе
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