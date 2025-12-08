Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    US Embassy and Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 17:24
    US Embassy and Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy discuss cooperation

    The US Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy have discussed cooperation in the fields of maritime transport and engineering, Report informs, citing the embassy's statement on social platform X.

    According to the embassy, last week, the embassy's Public Diplomacy Section met with senior leaders at the Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy to discuss how it is possible to showcase American excellence in maritime shipping and engineering through the Fulbright Program, American Spaces, English language training, and collaboration with US university partners for the benefit of our bilateral relationship.

    US Embassy in Azerbaijan Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy Fulbright Program American Spaces
    Azərbaycan və ABŞ dəniz mühəndisliyi sahəsində layihələri müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и США обсудили проекты по продвижению американского опыта в морской инженерии

    Latest News

    18:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Deputy PM meets with Iranian FM

    Foreign policy
    18:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Slovakia for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:55

    377 schools in Cambodia closed due to border conflict with Thailand

    Other countries
    17:52
    Photo

    UAE and Saudi tourism companies explore Azerbaijan's travel offerings

    Tourism
    17:50

    Azerbaijan develops effective AI solution for legal information systems

    ICT
    17:46

    Georgia to transport Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia by rail free of charge

    Infrastructure
    17:42

    NVIDIA-based AI infrastructure launched in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    17:24

    US Embassy and Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Maldives ambassador predicts Türkiye's success at COP31, citing Azerbaijan's example

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed