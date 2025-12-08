US Embassy and Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy discuss cooperation

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy have discussed cooperation in the fields of maritime transport and engineering, Report informs, citing the embassy's statement on social platform X.

According to the embassy, last week, the embassy's Public Diplomacy Section met with senior leaders at the Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy to discuss how it is possible to showcase American excellence in maritime shipping and engineering through the Fulbright Program, American Spaces, English language training, and collaboration with US university partners for the benefit of our bilateral relationship.