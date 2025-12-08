US Embassy and Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy discuss cooperation
Foreign policy
- 08 December, 2025
- 17:24
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy have discussed cooperation in the fields of maritime transport and engineering, Report informs, citing the embassy's statement on social platform X.
According to the embassy, last week, the embassy's Public Diplomacy Section met with senior leaders at the Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy to discuss how it is possible to showcase American excellence in maritime shipping and engineering through the Fulbright Program, American Spaces, English language training, and collaboration with US university partners for the benefit of our bilateral relationship.
Latest News
18:24
Photo
Azerbaijan's Deputy PM meets with Iranian FMForeign policy
18:07
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Slovakia for official visitForeign policy
17:55
377 schools in Cambodia closed due to border conflict with ThailandOther countries
17:52
Photo
UAE and Saudi tourism companies explore Azerbaijan's travel offeringsTourism
17:50
Azerbaijan develops effective AI solution for legal information systemsICT
17:46
Georgia to transport Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia by rail free of chargeInfrastructure
17:42
NVIDIA-based AI infrastructure launched in AzerbaijanICT
17:24
US Embassy and Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy discuss cooperationForeign policy
17:14