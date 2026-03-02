Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    US assistant secretary to meet Azerbaijan's ambassador

    Foreign policy
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 09:20
    US assistant secretary to meet Azerbaijan's ambassador

    The US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Riley Barnes, is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States, Khazar Ibrahim, on Monday at the State Department, Report informs.

    According to a statement from the United States Department of State, the meeting will take place at 1:00 pm local time in Washington, DC (10:00 pm Baku time).

    No further details about the agenda of the talks have been disclosed.

    United States Riley Barnes Azerbaijan Khazar Ibrahim
    Azərbaycanın Vaşinqtondakı səfiri Dövlət Departamentində görüş keçirəcək
    Посол Азербайджана в Вашингтоне проведет встречу в Госдепе

    Latest News

    09:30

    Iran carries out new strikes on Persian Gulf countries

    Other countries
    09:27

    4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    09:27

    Gulf countries pledge to respond to Iranian attacks

    Other
    09:22

    Iran confirms death of top military officials

    Region
    09:21

    Ali Larijani: Iran won't negotiate with US

    Region
    09:20

    US assistant secretary to meet Azerbaijan's ambassador

    Foreign policy
    09:18

    Erdogan: Türkiye ready to assist in resolution of conflict around Iran

    Region
    09:16

    Iran attacks NATO Victory Base Complex in Iraq

    Other countries
    00:09

    FM: Israel's operation in Iran aims to eliminate all threats against it

    Region
    All News Feed