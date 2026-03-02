The US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Riley Barnes, is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the United States, Khazar Ibrahim, on Monday at the State Department, Report informs.

According to a statement from the United States Department of State, the meeting will take place at 1:00 pm local time in Washington, DC (10:00 pm Baku time).

No further details about the agenda of the talks have been disclosed.