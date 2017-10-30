US Ambassador: BTK an important step for trade and transport links across Eurasia

© Report

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) project is another important step in creating stronger trade, commercial, and transport links across the whole of Eurasia”.

Report informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta told reporters.

"This project is a critically urgent component of the Great Silk Road project," US ambassador said, noting that in this connection it is necessary to take into account the importance of the geographical location of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Notably, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK), the construction of which began in 2007, will be put into operation today. President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, as well as other officials from the three countries and representatives of the transport sector will attend the opening ceremony.