    Urban Expo to be organized at WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 12:29
    Azerbaijan will present its national pavilion at the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Edlam Abera Yemeru, Director of External Relations, Strategy, Knowledge, and Innovation at UN-Habitat, said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps, Report informs.

    She noted that the Urban Expo, one of the forum's most dynamic platforms, will also be organized to make it possible for partners, member states, and organizations to showcase their solutions and achievements across various fields.

