UN talks on Azerbaijan's efforts to combat climate change

The challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation are growing and negatively impacting billions of people worldwide and their rights, Shahriyar Hajiyev, first secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN, said during an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteurs on Climate Change and Environment at the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights meeting of the Third Committee of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Report informs.

The diplomat noted that the Baku Financial Goal, adopted at COP29 under Azerbaijan's presidency, aims to mobilize at least $300 billion per year for developing countries by 2035.

"Effective action by the international community is necessary to address human rights issues such as forced displacement, poverty, food shortages and famine, and water scarcity arising from climate change," Hajiyev stated.

According to him, Azerbaijan submitted its fourth voluntary national report on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in 2024, and the measures outlined therein are aimed at ensuring the well-being of the population.

"In the post-conflict period, the liberated territories were designated by the President of Azerbaijan as green energy zones. Reconstruction and rehabilitation measures include the 'smart city' and 'smart village' concepts," the first secretary noted.