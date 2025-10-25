Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Foreign policy
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 14:12
    UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva has expressed gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan for its commitment to cooperation, Report informs.

    "Marking UN Day 2025 in Baku was truly special, celebrating 80 years of the UN and the signing of the new Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2026–2030 between the UN and Azerbaijan.

    Moments like this remind me why I believe so deeply in the power of working together- in dialogue, trust, and a shared purpose to create lasting change For People For Planet.

    I am grateful to the Government of Azerbaijan for its continued collaboration, and to my dedicated UN in Azerbaijan team and colleagues across regional and global hubs, whose professionalism and teamwork inspire me every day," she wrote on X.

    On October 24, Azerbaijan and the UN signed the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030. The document covers key areas including socioeconomic growth, human capital development, environmental sustainability, and the green transition. The signatory on the Azerbaijani side was Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

    United Nations Vladanka Andreeva Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov
    BMT Azərbaycanla tərəfdaşlığını yüksək qiymətləndirib
    В ООН высоко оценили партнерство с Азербайджаном

