Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ UN has appointed new head to the Azerbaijani office.

Report was told in the UN Baku office, Afghani diplomat Ghulam Isaqzai has been appointed to the post of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan and UN Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative.

The diplomat is expected to arrive in Azerbaijan in early April. He will substitute Dutch Antonius Broek.