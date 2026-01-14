Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ukrainian envoy Husyev, Hikmet Hajiyev mull strategic partnership

    • 14 January, 2026
    • 18:13
    Ukrainian envoy Husyev, Hikmet Hajiyev mull strategic partnership

    Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Husyev met with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, to discuss strategic partnership, Report informs.

    "Productive meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan. Discussed 2025 outcomes and steps to further strengthen our strategic partnership in 2026. Grateful for Azerbaijan's continued support for Ukraine," Husyev wrote on X.

