Ukrainian envoy Husyev, Hikmet Hajiyev mull strategic partnership

Ukrainian Ambassador Yuriy Husyev met with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, to discuss strategic partnership, Report informs.

"Productive meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan. Discussed 2025 outcomes and steps to further strengthen our strategic partnership in 2026. Grateful for Azerbaijan's continued support for Ukraine," Husyev wrote on X.