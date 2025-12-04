Ukrainian and Azerbaijani diplomats discuss deepening relations between Kyiv and Baku
Foreign policy
- 04 December, 2025
- 16:49
Gursel Ismayilzada has been appointed Director of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Western and Central Asia.
According to Report, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, wrote on X that he held a meeting with Ismayilzada, during which the sides discussed strengthening cooperation between Baku and Kyiv.
Had a fruitful meeting with newly appointed MFA Azerbaijan Director for Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, Western & Central Asia, Amb. @ismayilzada_g. Grateful for Azerbaijan’s steadfast support to Ukraine since the first days of russian invasion. Agreed to deepen our cooperation. pic.twitter.com/LCS9asStoJ— Yuriy Husyev (@Husyev) December 4, 2025
Latest News
17:54
Fidan: Closure of Minsk process made possible through Azerbaijan-Armenia joint effortsRegion
17:49
OSCE Ministerial Council: Peace process in South Caucasus among year's key developmentsOther
17:44
Photo
Cifft's 37th World Tourism Film Awards ceremony opens in GuimarãesCultural policy
17:40
Two helicopters deployed to extinguish fires in Lachin and KalbajarIncident
17:24
Azerbaijan and Netherlands discuss regional issues and mutual cooperationForeign policy
17:16
Mirzoyan: Washington summit opened real window of opportunity for South CaucasusForeign policy
17:04
Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Netherlands hold political consultations in ViennaForeign policy
17:00
Photo
Minister: Great potential to further expand Azerbaijan-Iraq cooperationEnergy
16:59