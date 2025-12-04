Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ukrainian and Azerbaijani diplomats discuss deepening relations between Kyiv and Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 16:49
    Ukrainian and Azerbaijani diplomats discuss deepening relations between Kyiv and Baku

    Gursel Ismayilzada has been appointed Director of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Western and Central Asia.

    According to Report, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, wrote on X that he held a meeting with Ismayilzada, during which the sides discussed strengthening cooperation between Baku and Kyiv.

    Bakı və Kiyev arasında əməkdaşlığın dərinləşdirilməsi iki ölkə diplomatları arasında müzakirə olunub
    Дипломаты Украины и Азербайджана обсудили углубление отношений между Киевом и Баку

