    Ukrainian ambassador: 'We have clear vision of future with Azerbaijan'

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 10:03
    Ukrainian entrepreneurs see great interest in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev said in an interview with Report.

    "Last year, we noted an increase in bilateral trade. We have good momentum. We see great interest from businesses on both sides in expanding cooperation in trade and economic matters, and we hope that our bilateral trade will grow. We have enormous interest," the ambassador said.

    The diplomat also noted that Ukraine and Azerbaijan are already implementing joint projects and expressed hope for a stronger partnership.

    "We have joint projects, we are seeing increased investment in the Ukrainian economy, and we hope that bilateral trade will also increase this year and next," he said.

    Gusev also emphasized that Kyiv and Baku have a clear vision for the further development of bilateral relations.

    "We have a very clear vision for the future. In July of this year, we held a very productive meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, and we have a joint roadmap, a joint action plan to deepen our cooperation in various sectors, including humanitarian affairs, education, energy, and many others," he concluded.

    Yuriy Husyev Azerbaijan Ukraine
    Ukrayna səfiri: Azərbaycanla əməkdaşlığı dərinləşdirmək üçün yol xəritəsi, fəaliyyət planımız var
    Посол Украины: У нас есть четкое видение будущего с Азербайджаном

